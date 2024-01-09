news

Toyota Prius wins North American Car of Year award

Motoring journalists praised the hybrid car's fuel economy and styling

09 January 2024 - 09:05 By Staff Writer
The Prius was the first mass-produced hybrid vehicle nearly 25 years ago and is in its fifth generation.
Image: Supplied

The new Toyota Prius has been voted the 2024 North American Car of the Year, the second time the petrol-electric hybrid has scooped the award.

A panel of motoring journalists from the US and Canada praised the Prius for its styling and fuel economy.

“It is not just a handsomely styled hatchback, it represents the future of the automobile by blending traditional internal combustion with electric drivetrains,” said veteran journalist Matt DeLorenzo. “Of particular note is the plug-in Prime version which offers more than 64km of pure electric range, allowing most owners to skip regular gas station visits.”

The Prius was the first mass-produced hybrid vehicle nearly 25 years ago and the second-generation model won the North American Car of the Year award in 2004. This year's fifth-generation model beat finalists including the Honda Accord and Hyundai Ioniq 6. 

The new Prius was unveiled in 2022 with two petrol-electric powertrain options: a 1.8l with 103kW and a 2.0l with 146kW, and the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid which produces 164kW.

