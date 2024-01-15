A total of 38% of customers ponied up for the Extended Black Exterior Pack while 35% added the Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking. Interestingly, only 25% selected the Off-Road Pack, which improves the vehicle's all-terrain capability with the fitment of an Electronic Active Differential. It also adds a domestic plug socket in the rear luggage compartment, allowing you to power appliances on overland excursions.
“With its legendary off-road capability, complemented by an array of standard and optional comfort, convenience and design features, the new Defender raises the bar to meet the requirements of clients who expect the absolute best, on- and off-road,” said JLR South Africa product and homologation specialist Izak Louw.
“Using data gathered from JLR South Africa’s vehicle configurator, we are able to prioritise these features in the build programme to continue meeting the needs of our clients.”
These are the most popular Land Rover Defender accessories fitted in South Africa
Image: Supplied
Fresh data from JLR South Africa’s vehicle configurator shows which optional extras Land Rover Defender buyers are choosing to fit to their vehicles. Though many are available to local customers, the most popular by far is the Comfort and Convenience Pack.
Between November 2022 and September 2023, 89% of all new Defender models were specified with the package that adds niceties such as configurable cabin lighting, a front centre console refrigerator, wireless charging pad and a pair of lidded front cupholders.
Image: Supplied
Next in line at 74% is the rear-mounted spare wheel cover in body colour followed by the electrically deployable tow bar, which was fitted to 65% of all new customer orders. Matrix LED headlights, which significantly improve visibility at night, came home in fourth position with 64% of clients ticking the box on their enhanced illuminating capabilities.
Style is another important consideration for Defender buyers, with 42% choosing to specify illuminated metal treadplates with brand name script. Hot on the heels of this striking optional extra with 40% of the vote is the comfort-biased Family Pack, which includes niceties such as the British carmaker's sophisticated Air Purification Plus system as well as third-row seating with three-zone climate control and an air quality sensor.
Image: Supplied
A total of 38% of customers ponied up for the Extended Black Exterior Pack while 35% added the Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking. Interestingly, only 25% selected the Off-Road Pack, which improves the vehicle's all-terrain capability with the fitment of an Electronic Active Differential. It also adds a domestic plug socket in the rear luggage compartment, allowing you to power appliances on overland excursions.
“With its legendary off-road capability, complemented by an array of standard and optional comfort, convenience and design features, the new Defender raises the bar to meet the requirements of clients who expect the absolute best, on- and off-road,” said JLR South Africa product and homologation specialist Izak Louw.
“Using data gathered from JLR South Africa’s vehicle configurator, we are able to prioritise these features in the build programme to continue meeting the needs of our clients.”
MORE
Five things to know about the updated 2024 Toyota GR Yaris
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the new Suzuki Jimny 5-door
EU investigators to inspect China’s BYD, Geely and SAIC in EV probe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos