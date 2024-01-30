From BMW, visitors can expect to see the 319/2 from 1936 as well as the 1985 E30 333i, 1990s 325iS and an the M3 from the mid-1990s.
Opel is another German marque that made motorsport history in South Africa during the late 1980s and 1990s. A couple of Kadett GSis, including a 16V model that made motorsport history as the “Superboss”, will be on show. A boxy 1962 Opel Kadett, as well as a Kapitan sedan from the 1950s are also on display.
A number of DKWs will be on the field. These old-timers from 1965 are one of four manufacturers grouped in a joint venture known as Auto Union. Another of those companies was Audi. Legendary South African racer Sarel van der Merwe began his motor racing career in his mother’s DKW F12.
Another cherished German saloon is the 1960s Borgward, sold in South Africa from the mid-1950s until 1961.
No show featuring German motor engineering is complete without a line-up of Volkswagens. A number of Beetles will be on display, including a 1952 model that lives in George, as well Kombis and Karmann Ghia models plus various Porsches.
The UK, US, Australia, Italy, France, Japan, Sweden, Canada and Brazil will also be represented by marques such as the Ford Model T — including a rare Ford Model S from 1907 — Chevrolet, Plymouth, Studebaker, De Soto, Willys, Hudson, AMC and Hupmobile.
2024 George Old Car Show adopts a German theme
Image: Supplied
This year’s George Old Car Show has a special German theme to mark the arrival of the first motor vehicle in South Africa more than 100 years ago.
The 27th edition of the event, which takes place on February 10 and 11 at the Eden Technical College in George, will commemorate the arrival in early 1897 of a a Benz Velo. The car, manufactured by Carl Benz in Manheim, was put on display at the Berea Park sports field in Pretoria, with then-president Paul Kruger one of the dignitaries.
He was offered a ride in the car and famously said: “No thank you, just now a dog might bark and this thing might run away with me in it.”
Other noteworthy exhibits at this year’s event include the oldest original cars in South Africa — a 1901 Benz Ideal — and a 1913 Tourer.
No fewer than eight original 300SL sports cars from the 1950s and 1960s will take centre stage, with a replica of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the world’s very first petrol-fuelled car.
Image: Supplied
A large contingent of MG sports cars, Triumphs, Jaguars, Morris Minors, Minis and British Fords such as Cortinas, Anglias and Zephyrs will also be there.
Italian morsels include tasty Alfa Romeos — among them the rare Giulia and 1750 Berlina models, and a lone Ferrari 512 Testarossa.
Motorcycles include early models from the 1920s and 1930s, superbikes from the 1980s and Vespa scooters.
As is traditional at the event, there will also be a number of tractors and stationary engines and all-day drive-bys on the main field as club members show off their cars in action.
Food and drink will be on sale, as well as an array of goods, including scale models of cars.
Tickets are available via iTickets.
Discounted online tickets for Saturday cost R100 for adults, R80 for pensioners and R50 for high school pupils. Entry for children is free.
Ticket prices on Sunday are R80 for adults, R50 for pensioners and R50 for pupils.
Ticket prices at the gate on Saturday are R120 for adults, R100 for pensioners R70 for high school pupils and free for children under 12.
On Sunday tickets cost R100 for adults, R70 for pensioners and R70 for high school pupils.
TimesLIVE
