Tesla’s Elon Musk postpones India trip, aims to visit this year

22 April 2024 - 08:10 By Reuters
CEO Elon Musk is expected to face tough questions from analysts when Tesla announces quarterly results on Tuesday about falling sales, rising competition from Chinese EV makers and the fate of key future Tesla products. File photo.
Image: Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has postponed a planned trip to India where he was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing obligations at his Tesla carmaker and saying he aimed to reschedule the visit for later this year.

"Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year," Musk posted on his X social media platform.

Reuters reported the postponement on Saturday, citing four people familiar with the matter. The trip was to have included the announcement of plans for the electric vehicle (EV) maker to enter the South Asian market, Reuters has reported.

The CEO and the prime minister are both at critical junctures.

Tesla could have used the India announcement to try to reassure investors after months of share price declines and the news on April 15 that it would lay off more than 10% of its global workforce.

Musk is expected to face tough questions from analysts when Tesla announces quarterly results on Tuesday about falling sales, rising competition from Chinese EV makers and the fate of key future Tesla products.

Reuters reported on April 5 that Tesla had halted development of its long-awaited affordable EV, often called the Model 2. Musk posted "Reuters is lying" after the report, without citing any inaccuracies. He has not spoken further about the model, leaving investors clamouring for clarity.

Rohan Patel, a Tesla public policy executive who, according to sources, was one of those leading the company's India entry plans, resigned last week.

Musk would have arrived on Sunday, two days after the start of India's election, in which Modi is forecast to win a rare third term. He wants to highlight progress toward promises of making India a global manufacturing hub.

After Reuters reported Musk's India trip plans on April 10, he posted on X  he was "looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India".

In New Delhi, Musk was expected to announce an investment of $2bn (R38.19bn) to $3bn (R57.29bn), mainly to build a factory in India, after the government announced a policy lowering high tariffs on imported cars if companies invest locally, Reuters has reported.

He was also expected to meet executives from several space startups in New Delhi. Musk is awaiting Indian government regulatory approvals to begin offering his Starlink satellite broadband services in the world's most populous country.

