REVIEW | Swede clichés abound in the cushy 2019 Volvo S90

A colleague and I were chatting about headlines in the beloved but antiquated medium of print. Originality in particular – when it comes to titles pertaining to all things automotive. We took pity on ourselves and others.

Because the chances are any clever witticism we think of could probably be found in the archives, already used, on yellowed newsprint. And there are some cringe-inducing go-to clichés in the realm of motoring journalism.

At some point you would have read about a Mercedes-Benz being referred to as “a class act” or an Audi that “rings in” technological innovations. Haul out the equestrian references when talking about a Ferrari. Or a Ford Mustang, obviously. And what about a “Swede deal” if the subject matter hails from one of the Scandinavian manufacturers?

Which can only be Volvo nowadays, after Saab met its demise almost a decade ago. And while hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg also hails from the country, the first automaker that comes to mind wears a symbol that closely resembles the Mars pictogram. Volvo calls it the Iron Mark.

Their S90 flagship sedan found itself in our custodianship recently. And since we began by discussing clichés, we should talk about that long-standing battle against the German triumvirate.

Quite frankly, I think Volvo has given up on that fight in the SA market. That is not to say they have thrown in the towel – far from it. Rather, they know their audience well and seem to nurture the client base returning for repeat business, instead of trying to surmount that challenge of swaying deep-rooted allegiances.