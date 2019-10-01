REVIEW | Is the 2019 BMW 330i still an ultimate driving machine?

The Porsche 911, Volkswagen Golf and BMW 3-Series are among a group of nameplates that could be described as instigators of their respective classes.

When it comes to the latter – a model widely regarded as the most iconic of Teutonic sedans – few countries rival the depth of love we in South Africa have accorded to the legendary Bavarian. Try to convince me otherwise? Everyone has a story to tell about a 3-Series.

For me, the third generation E36 model represented an automotive archetype: growing up it seemed to be the car everyone wanted. How curious it was that the so-called Dolphin could be spied in such a vast multitude of guises, from basic specimens with black bumpers to in-between examples with the ubiquitous bottle-top alloy wheel design, to the exclusive M3 variety.

Then there were other, rarer derivatives like the 318iS and 325tds, suffixes that were not unnoticed by an eagle-eyed and car-loving five-year old in the year 1998. More so when the former was equipped with the Motorsport package, comprising those distinctive five-spoke rollers, a rear spoiler and often, lurid colours like teal and violet. Awesome!