REVIEW | The 2019 Ford Mustang 2.3 EcoBoost is fast if not furious

Quiet Riot’s C’mon feel the noise is a bawdy and rollicking rock song preferably enjoyed at maximum volume. Much like a Ford Mustang should be.

But when I got behind the wheel of the 2.3l four-cylinder Mustang Convertible I was left asking: C’mon, where’s the noise?

The motor sounds like it was made by Singer sewing machines, not Ford’s high-performance division. And that just ain’t right.

As a Saffer who’s grown up knowing the brand only from snarling ‘Stangs driven by Nicolas Cage and Steve McQueen, I found the meek voice jarring in a sub-brand that — at least to my mind — built its reputation on a macho premise. At least that’s the Hollywood trope we’ve been fed; in real life there have always been more humble Mustang versions.

The macho brief is what the loud-mouthed 5.0l V8 Mustang GT derivative and the limited-edition Bullitt version still enthusiastically conform to.

Those who prefer their performance served with aural subtlety will find their happy place in this four-cylinder Mustang. Power-wise there’s little to complain about, especially in the thin air of high-altitude Gauteng where turbos find their groove.

The 2.3l EcoBoost is the same engine that powered the very brisk Focus RS super-hatch, and as part of a recent midlife upgrade to the Mustang range the turbo unit was bumped up by 11Nm to 441Nm of torque. It’s made more responsive by a turbo overboost function that’s triggered under heavy acceleration following upshifts, though maximum power stays the same at 213kW.