REVIEW | The 2019 Renault Koleos is a good SUV, let down by a bad 'box

For a manufacturer that is renowned for embracing its Gaelic heritage, there is one vehicle in Renault’s current product line-up that, in my opinion, has lagged behind when it comes to panache — and that’s the Koleos.

The Clio is well into its life-cycle, but still looks as stylish and relevant as when it was first launched in 2012. The Captur also has aged pretty gracefully and when it is equipped with that super-efficient 1.5 dCi engine, it makes for an impressive all-round package in the small SUV category.

Admittedly, the Koleos has boasted some pretty nifty features over the years, but in the styling department it always appeared to be a step behind the rest of the pack. While many manufacturers have embraced the SUV market with quite radical design features (look no further than Lexus), the Koleos has remained decidedly staid. Until earlier this year, that is.

When Renault launched the new Koleos in February, the improvements were noticeable.

The brand's evolving design language finally made an appearance in this rather large five-seater. A low roofline lends a more assertive appearance and dual-exhaust tail pipes, full LED lights, side protective mouldings and large alloy wheels (up to 18-inch) all help when it comes to visual aesthetics.