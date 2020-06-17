REVIEW | It's easy to see why the 2020 VW T-Cross is such a strong seller

It was one of those products destined for success even before going on sale: a compact sport utility vehicle with a Volkswagen badge on its nose – two things that strike a chord with the local market when viewed in isolation.

The numbers attest to the success of the pairing. In February, for example, the T-Cross ranked a respectable fifth in the sales figures for the brand. At 462 units, it slotted behind the Tiguan (529), Polo sedan (540), Polo (2120) and Polo Vivo (2417). Yes folks, the once-mighty Golf no longer plays as big a role in the line-up as it did before.

What also makes for compelling observation is the sales race between the T-Cross and like-minded peers. In the same month, the Hyundai Venue sold 394 units and Kia shifted 377 copies of the Seltos. Meanwhile, Citroën sold 18 examples of the C3 Aircross. It must be said that this group of four lays claim to a commendable level of basic competence in the areas that matter. And as always, we advise that you go out there and plant yourself in the power seat of each before making a call.

But the equity of a brand like Volkswagen is arguably so solid that many consumers are going to pick a T-Cross from the outset, without even going for a test drive. So after living with one for five days, let me give you an idea of what you are in for.