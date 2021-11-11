REVIEW | 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is a fine balance between pace and price

Following a pandemic-induced delay, the high-performance AMG versions of the Mercedes GLE midsize SUV were launched in SA earlier this year.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is the kingpin of the range with its thrusting V8 power (450kW and 850Nm) and R2.9m price tag, while the GLE 53 delivers a softened blow — both in terms of output and affordability — with a six-cylinder engine and a R1.85m price.

At a saving of more than R1m the GLE 53 is a compelling proposition for buyers wanting decent pace without needing to challenge land speed records.

Its 3.0l twin turbocharged engine makes 320Nm and 520Nm, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive.

An EQ Boost starter generator briefly provides an additional 16kW and 250Nm and additionally feeds the 48V on-board electrical system, providing enhancing performance and reduced fuel consumption.

It won’t rush to 100km/h in a Ferrari-challenging 3.8 seconds like the GLE 63, but at 5.3 seconds the GLE is still an impressively swift SUV. It has satisfying thrust and the power scrolls up quickly, without any turbo lag.

The engine makes a sporting roar, accompanied by snaps and crackles during throttle-lifts, but you have to buy the optional R22,400 AMG performance exhaust system to experience the full Jurassic vocals.

The GLE is available in a coupé or regular body styles and it’s the latter, more practical version on test here with its higher roof that provides more rear headroom and a larger boot. At nearly 5m long this big Benz swallows burly passengers and bulky cargo with ease.