‘A talented player’: Pirates coach Riveiro gushes over signing Kapinga

The club are aiming for more trophies; a stronger challenge in the league; where they ended a huge 16 points behind Sundowns; and a strong Champions League campaign in 2023-24. The addition of the Carling Knockout Cup means there will be a lot more games for Bucs.

“We have to improve in every single aspect of the game. There's no room to say, 'No we're good in this we don't have to train or spend time trying to improve whatever area',” Riveiro said.

“We're going to face different competitions, knockout games, three-point games and probably on fields that don't really fit with the way we want to play.

“So we need to be more flexible tactically, we need to be more flexible in our approach than the last season. If we do it we're going to get better.”

Pirates were this week drawn against Comoros minnows Djabal in the Caf Champions league preliminary round. Bucs beat the same opponents 9-0 on aggregate in 2013 en route to the final where they lost to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

“It's too early to think about that,” Riveiro said of Djabal. “We're now focusing on the last part of the preseason and the way we're going to approach the [league] games against Stellenbosch, Royal AM and so on.

“There's obviously people in the club trying to collect information about our opponents as soon as possible to know what kind of trip we're going to have [in Comoros], the [kind of] time there, the field and the type of opponent we're going to play. Everything.

“But for me as a coach so far I'm just focusing on tomorrow's training.”

