‘A talented player’: Pirates coach Riveiro gushes over signing Kapinga
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes new signing Lesedi Kapinga has the skills set to fit in his plans for the 2023-24 campaign.
Former Black Leopards and Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Kapinga and former Maritzburg United midfielder Karim Kimvuidi (21) were revealed as two more players acquired by Pirates this week, as Bucs conclude their preseason preparations.
“I know he's a good human, first of all. He's a good guy, a professional football player,” Riveiro said of the 28-year-old player at the launch of the 2023-24 DStv Premiership season.
“I also know what everybody knows — that he's a talented player with capacity to help the team play better. From now he's one more player in the group like everybody else and having the same opportunities and chances to make an impact. Hopefully he'll adapt soon.”
Kapinga spent three seasons at Sundowns where he struggled for game time. Last season was one of the worst for the midfielder as only played six matches in all competitions.
Riveiro said he is happy with his squad overall as Bucs' season kickoff with their Premiership fixture against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on August 5 approaches.
The coach is confident the Buccaneers will able to compete across five competitions in 2023-24 having assembled a group of 38 first team players so far.
“We have a better team than what we had one month ago and now we have to show it on the field. We have a balanced team, we have quality in every line [goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack] with huge competition inside the group.
“We have 38 good football players there and everybody must be ready to accept the challenge to be in that squad because it's going to be tough to get the minutes. But I think we're all going to get the benefit of that.”
Pirates defied expectations in Riveiro's first season in 2022-23, winning the MTN8 and Nedbanl Cup and qualifying for the Caf Champions League by finishing second to Sundowns in the DStv Premiership.
The club are aiming for more trophies; a stronger challenge in the league; where they ended a huge 16 points behind Sundowns; and a strong Champions League campaign in 2023-24. The addition of the Carling Knockout Cup means there will be a lot more games for Bucs.
“We have to improve in every single aspect of the game. There's no room to say, 'No we're good in this we don't have to train or spend time trying to improve whatever area',” Riveiro said.
“We're going to face different competitions, knockout games, three-point games and probably on fields that don't really fit with the way we want to play.
“So we need to be more flexible tactically, we need to be more flexible in our approach than the last season. If we do it we're going to get better.”
Pirates were this week drawn against Comoros minnows Djabal in the Caf Champions league preliminary round. Bucs beat the same opponents 9-0 on aggregate in 2013 en route to the final where they lost to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
“It's too early to think about that,” Riveiro said of Djabal. “We're now focusing on the last part of the preseason and the way we're going to approach the [league] games against Stellenbosch, Royal AM and so on.
“There's obviously people in the club trying to collect information about our opponents as soon as possible to know what kind of trip we're going to have [in Comoros], the [kind of] time there, the field and the type of opponent we're going to play. Everything.
“But for me as a coach so far I'm just focusing on tomorrow's training.”
