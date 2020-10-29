Multimedia

WATCH | Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault trial starts

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
29 October 2020 - 06:00
 
 

Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared again at the Randburg magistrate's court on October 28 2020. They were welcomed by a big crowd of supporters.

They are accused of assaulting policeman Johannes Jacobus Venter in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

The two accused have previously denied assaulting the police officer. “I've never done that. If I laid a hand on him, I would have panel-beaten him. I don't play when I lay a hand. I didn't do that. Mbuyiseni didn't do that. All we were fighting for was to enter the cemetery and go to bury our mother,” Malema previously said.
 

There was a large police contingent and a number of EFF marshals controlling traffic outside the court. On Wednesday Malema and Ndlozi pleaded not guilty to the charge.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's gravesite', court told

The Randburg magistrate's court was on Wednesday told that the late Zindzi Mandela had confirmed that EFF leader Julius Malema was part of a convoy ...
News
1 day ago

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' rejected: Lawyer in Winnie funeral assault trial

EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi say the charge of common assault they are facing is part of a political agenda.
News
2 days ago

IN QUOTES | 'People cannot social distance in picket lines': Julius Malema

Julius Malema said the police officer they allegedly assaulted during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela owes them an apology.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest and election fears World
  2. WATCH | Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral ... Multimedia
  3. Judge denies alleged Table Mountain killer's request for postponement South Africa
  4. WATCH | Shooting & looting: what's happening in Nigeria and a timeline of ... Africa
  5. PODCAST | True Crime South Africa: The DNA delay South Africa

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
X