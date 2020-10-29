WATCH | Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault trial starts

Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared again at the Randburg magistrate's court on October 28 2020. They were welcomed by a big crowd of supporters.

They are accused of assaulting policeman Johannes Jacobus Venter in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

The two accused have previously denied assaulting the police officer. “I've never done that. If I laid a hand on him, I would have panel-beaten him. I don't play when I lay a hand. I didn't do that. Mbuyiseni didn't do that. All we were fighting for was to enter the cemetery and go to bury our mother,” Malema previously said.

There was a large police contingent and a number of EFF marshals controlling traffic outside the court. On Wednesday Malema and Ndlozi pleaded not guilty to the charge.

TimesLIVE