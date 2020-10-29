WATCH | Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault trial starts
29 October 2020 - 06:00
Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared again at the Randburg magistrate's court on October 28 2020. They were welcomed by a big crowd of supporters.
They are accused of assaulting policeman Johannes Jacobus Venter in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.
There was a large police contingent and a number of EFF marshals controlling traffic outside the court. On Wednesday Malema and Ndlozi pleaded not guilty to the charge.
TimesLIVE