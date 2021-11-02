WATCH | South Africans at petrol pumps speak about yet another increase
02 November 2021 - 14:04
TimesLIVE Video takes you to petrol pumps in Johannesburg to speak to South Africans about the petrol and diesel price increases coming into effect on Wednesday.
According to the minerals and energy department, the price of petrol will go up R1.21/l, diesel by R1.48/l, illuminating paraffin by R1.45/l and LP gas by R2.90/kg.
It is just not right.Jan Pretorius
This means the petrol price moves closer to the R20/l mark.
“It is just not right,” said Jan Pretorius.
“On a small income it makes a huge difference,” said Jean Mackintosh.
“Petrol leads to just about everything in society having to go up,” said Sheelah Wasp.