'I have no more words': MEC shocked after Limpopo student found dead

08 September 2020 - 22:05
Limpopo TVET student Kgaogelo Shai has been found dead.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

A Limpopo TVET  student who went missing two weeks ago has been found dead, the provincial social development department has confirmed.

"MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale has reacted with a heavy heart to yet another suspected case of gender-based violence, after the discovery of the decomposed body of a missing TVET student at Mokgoloboto in the greater Tzaneen municipality," the department said in a statement.

Kgaogelo Shai, 20, a student at Letaba TVET College, was reported missing on August 29.

Her boyfriend was found dead last week after allegedly committing suicide.

"Social workers, who have been with the family to offer psychosocial support since her disappearance, will continue to support the family," the department said.

Limpopo student missing, boyfriend found dead in suspected suicide

Limpopo police are searching for two people who have gone missing under suspicious circumstances over the last few days.
News
5 days ago

Meanwhile,  a 29-year old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in the Elias Motsoaledi municipal area on Saturday.

"I have no more words. We had just reacted with satisfaction to the life sentence handed down to a man who raped his niece. Now we have to mourn yet another two promising, beautiful young lives. We simply cannot tolerate this any longer. It has to come to an end," said Rakgoale.

In light of recent incidents of gender-based violence, the department is planning an imbizo on Thursday.

"The imbizo will be broadcast on Energy and Choice FM and simulcast on various community radio stations, as well as live-streamed on the office of the premier’s Facebook page," said Rakgoale.

"We need to find the solution together as citizens or we will continue to stand next to the open graves of women and children."

TimesLIVE

