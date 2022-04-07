WATCH | Gautrain leads the way on leveraging branding and positioning

Gautrain is a brand that is continuously growing and widening its customer base.

In a recent TimesLIVE Dialogues event, the Gautrain highlighted how branding and positioning can drive business momentum. Dr Barbara Jensen-Vorster, senior executive manager: communication and marketing at the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA), has been marketing the Gautrain brand since before the system was built.

She initially had to contend with issues such as public scepticism and lack of faith; concern over fraud and corruption; NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) syndrome; and disagreements among representatives of their public private partnership around branding and marketing.

The lesson she learnt with the latter was compromise: lose some battles but win the war. Jensen-Vorster lost the battle for African-themed seat covers, but she won the war to retain the name Gautrain.

To woo the sceptical public, GMA’s communication and marketing team adopted a strategy of “take the people with you on your journey”. Monthly construction updates to the media showed progress with tunnelling and boring; while parallels drawn with the Heathrow Express in London — also a high-frequency airport rail link – showed areas through which the line ran were flourishing after the rail system there was completed. Gradually the Gautrain became our Gautrain.