HYBRID EVENT | Elevate your financial decision-making with Nedbank

Register now to attend this exclusive networking event for young professionals on September 29. Speakers include celebs Kwenzo Ngcobo and Mbali Sebapu

26 September 2022 - 09:25
Network with future captains of industry at the Nedbank Private Clients 'Off the Menu' event on September 29 2022.
Image: 123RF/vadimgozhda

Nedbank Private Clients, in partnership with TimesLIVE, is hosting a private “Off the Menu” experience for future captains of industry in Johannesburg on Thursday.

This exclusive hybrid event will give like-minded young professionals from different industries the opportunity to network, while listening to inspirational speakers.

The conversation will be led by emcee, digital entrepreneur Auerila Nxumalo, with the headline discussion focusing on “how to elevate your financial decision-making”. Speakers include actor Kwenzo Ngcobo and social media influencer Mbali Sebapu.

Event details:

  • Date: September 29 2022
  • Time: 7pm — 8pm
  • Location: Online or in-person in Johannesburg

Click here to register for the virtual event, or to request to attend in-person*.

*Please note: Only a limited number of guests will be able to attend this event in person. Filling in the “request to attend in-person” form on the Arena Events website does not guarantee your spot, but it will get you one step closer to securing one.

