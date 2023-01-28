Western Cape schools recorded 48 incidents of burglary and vandalism during the December holidays.
Among the items targeted by criminals were water pumps, cabling and black bags. This was revealed by education MEC David Maynier this week.
“While the Western Cape education department provided subsidies for holiday security at 439 schools, 48 incidents of burglary and/or vandalism affecting 42 schools were nonetheless reported during the holiday period. This is an increase from the 41 incidents affecting 34 schools reported during the previous end-of-year holidays,” said Maynier.
“Items stolen or damaged included bathroom fixtures and water piping, water pumps and meters, drain covers, fencing, windows and doors, computers, IT and audiovisual equipment and cabling, lights and electrical equipment, kitchen appliances and tools, bicycles, garden tools, and consumables like toilet paper and black bags.”
42 Western Cape schools burgled or vandalised during December holidays
Image: Esa Alexander
Western Cape schools recorded 48 incidents of burglary and vandalism during the December holidays.
Among the items targeted by criminals were water pumps, cabling and black bags. This was revealed by education MEC David Maynier this week.
“While the Western Cape education department provided subsidies for holiday security at 439 schools, 48 incidents of burglary and/or vandalism affecting 42 schools were nonetheless reported during the holiday period. This is an increase from the 41 incidents affecting 34 schools reported during the previous end-of-year holidays,” said Maynier.
“Items stolen or damaged included bathroom fixtures and water piping, water pumps and meters, drain covers, fencing, windows and doors, computers, IT and audiovisual equipment and cabling, lights and electrical equipment, kitchen appliances and tools, bicycles, garden tools, and consumables like toilet paper and black bags.”
Single candidates in Western Cape to write matric exams in isiZulu, Sepedi, Hebrew and Latin
Maynier said fencing, security guards and cameras were not enough to stop criminals from “sabotaging our children’s education”.
“The total cost of repairs and replacing stolen property is still being calculated. It is disappointing that our department and our schools will once again have to divert funding that could have been spent on the education of our learners to cover this entirely unnecessary cost,” he said. “Arrests were made in relation to some of the incidents, and we will closely monitor the progress of these cases.”
Maynier urged communities to help the government “to thwart crime in our schools”.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Western Cape spends R62.6m on textbooks for 2023
Cops searching for truck driver who fled scene after accident that killed 19 pupils in Pongola
CCTV repairman caught on camera 'stealing' from top school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos