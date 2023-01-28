News

42 Western Cape schools burgled or vandalised during December holidays

28 January 2023 - 14:19
David Maynier, Western Cape education MEC, says criminals are targeting schools in the province during holidays.
David Maynier, Western Cape education MEC, says criminals are targeting schools in the province during holidays.
Image: Esa Alexander

Western Cape schools recorded 48 incidents of burglary and vandalism during the December holidays.

Among the items targeted by criminals were water pumps, cabling and black bags. This was revealed by education MEC David Maynier this week.

“While the Western Cape education department provided subsidies for holiday security at 439 schools, 48 incidents of burglary and/or vandalism affecting 42 schools were nonetheless reported during the holiday period. This is an increase from the 41 incidents affecting 34 schools reported during the previous end-of-year holidays,” said Maynier.  

“Items stolen or damaged included bathroom fixtures and water piping, water pumps and meters, drain covers, fencing, windows and doors, computers, IT and audiovisual equipment and cabling, lights and electrical equipment, kitchen appliances and tools, bicycles, garden tools, and consumables like toilet paper and black bags.”

Single candidates in Western Cape to write matric exams in isiZulu, Sepedi, Hebrew and Latin

The Western Cape education department has revealed that only one matriculant will be writing isiZulu (home language) in the province this year.
News
3 months ago

Maynier said fencing, security guards and cameras were not enough to stop criminals from “sabotaging our children’s education”.

“The total cost of repairs and replacing stolen property is still being calculated. It is disappointing that our department and our schools will once again have to divert funding that could have been spent on the education of our learners to cover this entirely unnecessary cost,” he said. “Arrests were made in relation to some of the incidents, and we will closely monitor the progress of these cases.”

Maynier urged communities to help the government “to thwart crime in our schools”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Western Cape spends R62.6m on textbooks for 2023

School textbooks worth R62.6m have been delivered to Western Cape schools ahead of the start of the new school year next week , the Western Cape ...
News
2 weeks ago

Cops searching for truck driver who fled scene after accident that killed 19 pupils in Pongola

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for the driver of a truck that collided with a vehicle transporting schoolchildren on Friday, killing 21 people.
News
4 months ago

CCTV repairman caught on camera 'stealing' from top school

CCTV footage has helped police nail a CCTV repairman for allegedly stealing a laptop and a watch from a top Eastern Cape school.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  2. Retail worker and domestic helper bag millions in Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 wins South Africa
  3. Policewoman held after video shows her allegedly sexually violating her son South Africa
  4. State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  5. I was ‘forced’ to draft ‘urgent’ deviation document for R24.9m contract: state ... News

Latest Videos

'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding