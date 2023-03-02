De Ruyter made claims of how corruption brought the power utility to its knees. The ANC has challenged him to provide proof to back up his allegations — failing which, it says, it will take legal action. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also challenged De Ruyter to prove his claims.
Naidoo, executive secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the constitution, and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Duvenhage help us unpack the extent of corruption in our country, touching on De Ruyter’s claims, and what can be done to turn the tide.
Naidoo argues that whistle-blowers are victimised because there is no will from the government to fight the corruption scourge. Duvenhage believes the rot is not difficult to fix but requires a political will and a president with a backbone.
They join our host on this podcast instalment, Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma as they expand their arguments.
Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Without political will, can South Africa’s corruption crisis be overcome?
Image: GCIS/Kopano Tlape
