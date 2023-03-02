South Africa

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Without political will, can South Africa’s corruption crisis be overcome?

02 March 2023 - 19:35
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe and president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Tutuka Power Station in Standerton.
POWER PLAYERS Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, minister of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe and president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Tutuka Power Station in Standerton.
Image: GCIS/Kopano Tlape

Guilty players castigating former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter expose their lack of commitment to solve the corruption crisis, argued Lawson Naidoo and Wayne Duvenhage on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly.

Listen to the conversation:

De Ruyter made claims of how corruption brought the power utility to its knees. The ANC has challenged him to provide proof to back up his allegations — failing which, it says, it will take legal action. President Cyril Ramaphosa has also challenged De Ruyter to prove his claims.

Naidoo, executive secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the constitution, and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Duvenhage help us unpack the extent of corruption in our country, touching on De Ruyter’s claims, and what can be done to turn the tide. 

Naidoo argues that whistle-blowers are victimised because there is no will from the government to fight the corruption scourge. Duvenhage believes the rot is not difficult to fix but requires a political will and a president with a backbone. 

They join our host on this podcast instalment, Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma as they expand their arguments.

TimesLIVE

