Sanlam’s pact: nurturing nature and nourishing SMMEs

The symbiotic relationship between small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and South African National Parks (SANParks) is evident in the financial contributions of the country’s major national parks to the national coffers, which is estimated to be about R3bn annually.

The economic impact translates into job creation and retention within the SMME sector, benefiting local communities and fostering sustainable development.

This is a core reason that Sanlam is proud to announce its new groundbreaking partnership with SANParks in June this year.

Starting in the Kruger National Park, the initiative aims to further boost this contribution to the economy and transform the lives of thousands of South Africans who are directly or indirectly involved with the SMMEs that surround and support one of our nation’s most treasured and important wildlife areas.

Empowering business, conserving nature

The R10m Sanlam SANParks SMME support programme will provide SMMEs with access to market, finance and business development support. By creating sustainable businesses through supply-chain finance, this initiative not only enriches the economic landscape, but also contributes to the conservation of SA’s biodiversity.

The Sanlam Transformation Gauge — an annual survey that measures transformation across all sectors of the economy — found that socioeconomic development was one of the only aspects of the broad-based BEE (BBBEE) scorecard that did not improve in the 2023 study. Initiatives like the Sanlam SANParks SMME support programme are still much needed to help drive successful transformation and community upliftment in SA.