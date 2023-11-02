South Africa

Life for man who fatally stabbed pregnant girlfriend multiple times

02 November 2023 - 20:29 By TimesLIVE
A man who stabbed his pregnant girlfriend 28 times has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A Northern Cape man who killed his pregnant girlfriend by stabbing her 28 times in May last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on May 4 last year, Thys Mondzinger, 44, and Petunia Rooi had attended court in Kenhardt near Upington where the accused wanted her to withdraw a criminal case against him. 

He said during their appearance in court, and due to the seriousness of the matter, the prosecutor refused to do so.

“The accused later encountered the deceased while she was walking with her ex-boyfriend. He took out a knife and stabbed her all over her body,” Senokoatsane said on Thursday. 

The accused was arrested and charged with two counts of murder of Rooi and her 34-weeks-old unborn child. During his appearance in court, the accused did not apply for bail and was remanded.

“The accused was acquitted in respect of the murder of the unborn child, as the law as it now stands does not allow for murder in respect of a child not born alive,” said Senokoatsane.

