LISTEN | DA-run Western Cape is better than ANC provinces: Alan Winde

14 February 2024 - 20:05
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Western Cape premier Alan Winde says the president should hang his head in shame for not governing the rest of the country to the DA's standards. He says the DA will save the country.
Image: Hetty Zantman

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has criticised the ANC and boasted about his DA-led province’s achievements “where ANC had failed” — from employment and education, to policing and crime.

Listen to Winde speak on how DA is better:

Winde said the ANC had “dismally failed the citizens of this country”. He said the ANC cannot keep the lights on or trains running, deal with corruption, does not know how to grow the economy or create jobs, and cannot pay Sassa grants to the vulnerable.

He referred to the DA as a party that “gets things done”, saying it is saving South Africa.

The DA has governed the Western Cape province since April 2009, after getting an outright majority in that year’s general elections.

The last published labour force survey during ANC’s tenure in the province suggests that unemployment stats in the first quarter of 2009 in the ANC-run Western Cape had the lowest unemployment rate of the nine provinces at 18.4%. The worst province at the time was Eastern Cape at 28.4%. According to the latest published quarterly labour force survey, the now DA-run Western Cape has the lowest official unemployment rate at 24.5%, the worst-hit province being the Eastern Cape with 42.4%. 

Speaking in parliament, Winde said: “It is in this province, Mr President [Cyril Ramaphosa], where jobs are created. We have the lowest unemployment rate in the country.”

The 2008 NSC matric pass rate in the Western Cape (the last time ANC governed for a full year) stood at 78.7%, topping all the other provinces, with Eastern Cape performing the worst at 50.6% that year. Last year Western Cape achieved the number five spot at 81.54%, while the worst was Northern Cape with a 75.84% pass rate.

The province appears in several archives as the best-run province. Its municipalities largely appear in the auditor-general's report as the best in the country, judged on healthy financial and performance management and performance of tasks in line with applicable legislation. 

“We are going to do exactly what happens in DA-run municipalities and provinces across the whole the country,” said Winde.

He said the DA will make a “massive difference and save South Africa” once Ramaphosa announces the election date, expected to be this month.

