Many people were still coming to terms with the unexpected sacking of vice president Emmerson Mnangangwa. Then‚ early in the morning a heavy presence of the army on the streets of Harare signalled danger. The army seized control‚ essentially ousting President Robert Mugabe‚ who has been in power for 37 years since independence from Britain in 1980.

Captured state-broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)‚ announced the military takeover early in the morning‚ the culmination of events that started to become apparent on Tuesday evening‚ when military vehicles headed towards the capital. Army spokesperson Major General Sibusiso Moyo said on national television the takeover was temporary‚ and meant to restore order in the ruling Zanu-PF party.

After that‚ the television station played military songs until evening.

On the streets of Harare‚ we saw heavily armed soldiers on foot‚ backed by tanks‚ take control of key government institutions.