"He certainly will not [relinquish power] easily but I think it will be the people who will show him that he is no longer wanted. We do hope that the Botswana conference [SADC consultations] did not give him the expectation that SADC was going to come to his rescue‚ nor the AU [African Union] nor the United Nations‚" Dabengwa added.

Dabengwa stressed that what the military had done was anything but a coup.

He was confident the army would relinquish power as soon as a suitable transformational leadership is agreed upon.

“They only had one intention and that is to stop the ascendance of Grace into power‚” he said.

He praised the military‚ saying they were professional in their approach. “There could have been chaos but no one was injured or killed.”

“And even before they did anything else‚ they requested him to step down” he added.

Dabengwa‚ who is in South Africa to establish his foundation aimed at educating the Zimbabwean youth about the country’s independence struggles‚ said he would be heading home on Monday.

While in South Africa‚ he has been in talks with the Zimbabwean politicians who he claims have suggested that he be part of the transitional government.

Dabengwa stressed that he would need to consult his family but he was ready to take up the challenge.