Africa

Mugabe to meet Mnangagwa for first time since coup

25 February 2018 - 15:13 By James Thompson In Harare
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. File photo.
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has requested a meeting with his former boss‚ Robert Mugabe.

The two former allies are set to meet for the first time since Mnangagwa ascended to power through military assistance.

Mugabe said this to close family and friends at his private residence‚ "Blue Roof"‚ in Harare at his 94th birthday celebrations.

"He requested for a meeting and promised to bring along other leaders (from Zanu PF) so that we could talk‚" Mugabe said.

He added that he would not hold back because Mnangagwa and the military had acted illegally and lied to the people.

WATCH | Hundreds pay their respects to Morgan Tsvangirai at funeral

Hundreds of Zimbabweans paid their respects to Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai following his death. 
News
6 days ago

Mugabe's utterances have come at a time when a newly formed political party‚ New Patriotic Front (NPF)‚ has petitioned the SADC and the AU about the November developments that led to him ceding power. The NPF allege that it was not a bloodless coup and Mugabe concurs with this assertion.

"People were injured‚ some were killed‚" said the former president.

Chairperson of the AU Faki Mahamat was in Zimbabwe last week on a fact-finding mission. His meeting with Mugabe was explosive as the former strongman said he was forced to leave office and his family lived in constant harassment and fear.

"I was pressured by the army to resign; I did so in order to avoid conflict and bloodshed in my country‚" he said.

READ MORE

Zimbabwean professor arrested over Grace Mugabe's dodgy PhD

The highest-ranking official at the University of Zimbabwe has been picked up by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.
News
8 days ago

Tsvangirai's death will not split the MDC

The death of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai might highlight the factions within the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) but will not ...
News
10 days ago

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai dies in hospital

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai died on Wednesday in South Africa after a long battle with cancer, the vice president of his Movement ...
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Sea rescuers aid stricken fishing boat and yacht South Africa
  2. Cops investigate case of culpable homicide after accident kills five South Africa
  3. Mugabe to meet Mnangagwa for first time since coup Africa
  4. At least 15 injured in collision between taxi and two cars South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Quickfire with Miss South Africa 2017 Adè van Heerden
Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
X