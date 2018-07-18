Kenya to launch Nairobi financial centre later this year-finmin

Kenya will launch its international financial centre in the capital of Nairobi later this year to attract large foreign financial firms and boost capital flows, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government of East Africa's biggest economy has been working with Qatar since 2014 to build a financial centre in Nairobi that mirrors Doha's international financial centre.

"The Nairobi international financial centre will be critical to attracting international capital into the Kenyan market," Henry Rotich told a capital markets meeting.

The Kenyan financial centre is expected to compete with other established financial centres in the region like Mauritius.