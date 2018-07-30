"Imagine struggling to push a wheelchair through the sand to access a polling station. It kills your spirit."

These are the words of Maxwell Ndlovu‚ a wheelchair-bound man in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, protesting about inaccessible polling stations in the tourist town.

Ndlovu is a resident of Mkhosana surburb and said people living with disability in the town felt discriminated against as most polling stations were inaccessible to them.

This is despite the fact that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) provided a lower booth to cater for disabled people‚ especially those with physical disabilities.

But Ndlovu said some of the open-space polling stations were situated in sandy areas where rolling a wheelchair was difficult.

Ndlovu said they raised the issue with the ZEC when the tents were pitched.

"We are not saying we don't want to be part of the process but our concern is that the place where the tent is‚ is inaccessible. You go there pushing yourself in the wheelchair and then you would need somebody to push you through the sand‚" said Ndlovu, referring to an open space in Victoria Falls' Ward 11 where three tents were pitched to provide polling stations.