Chaos breaks out in Harare as post-vote tensions escalate

Police fired teargas at MDC Alliance supporters on Wednesday as tensions escalated in the capital‚ Harare.

Supporters of Nelson Chamisa said he was the rightful president of the country following the elections that took place on Monday. They chanted that we “will defend our vote” as they dug in‚ ramping up their refusal to accept the early results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The ZEC results on Wednesday showed that Zanu-PF was headed for a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Roads were blocked with stones near the Zanu-PF headquarters and youths carrying sticks chanted songs in support of Chamisa.