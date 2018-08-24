WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe's top court delivers election ruling

Zimbabwe’s top court is set to rule on an opposition bid to have presidential election results thrown out over alleged rigging in favour of Robert Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Constitutional Court in Harare said it would hand down its verdict at 2pm after considering arguments put before judges on Wednesday, with analysts predicting it would rule against the appeal. Lawyers for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition argued that the results should be annulled due to “massive doctoring” of the July 30 vote.

Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU-PF party, won the election with 50.8% of the vote — just enough to meet the 50% threshold needed to avoid a run-off against MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who scored 44.3%.

Thembinkosi Magwaliba, representing Mnangagwa, dismissed claims that the opposition had produced any evidence of fraud.

Nine judges, led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, are hearing the case in Harare, amid tight security. But in a first for the country, the proceedings have been broadcast live on state television.