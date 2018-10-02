Japanese paint to help Zambia eliminate malaria

A Japanese paint producer has launched the world's first mosquito-repellant paint in Zambia to help it reach a target to eliminate malaria by 2021, the company and a Japanese government official said.

Malaria, spread by mosquitoes, is a treatable disease if caught early, but current anti-malarial drugs are failing in many areas as people develop resistance to them.

Zambia aims to eradicate malaria, the country's biggest killer, within three years after deaths from the disease halved last year from 2014, the government said in June.