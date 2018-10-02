Africa

Japanese paint to help Zambia eliminate malaria

02 October 2018 - 15:59 By Reuters
Eradicating malaria could become as simple as painting the walls of a house.
Image: Daniil Melnikov/123RF

A Japanese paint producer has launched the world's first mosquito-repellant paint in Zambia to help it reach a target to eliminate malaria by 2021, the company and a Japanese government official said.

Malaria, spread by mosquitoes, is a treatable disease if caught early, but current anti-malarial drugs are failing in many areas as people develop resistance to them.

Zambia aims to eradicate malaria, the country's biggest killer, within three years after deaths from the disease halved last year from 2014, the government said in June.

The knock-down effect (of the paint) lasts for up to two years
Kansai Plascon

Hanai Junichi, Japan International Cooperation Agency's (Jica) Zambia resident representative, said his agency was carrying out the initiative in partnership with Kansai Plascon.

"A study done in the last two years in 400 households with Zambia's ministry of health proved that the paint is very effective and is not harmful to human beings," Junichi said.

While mosquito nets, prophylactics and insecticide spraying are still in use, the disease continues to account for more than one million deaths on the African continent each year, the company said.

