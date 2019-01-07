Zimbabwe teachers to strike for salaries to be paid in US dollars

Zimbabwean teachers will go on strike from Tuesday to press for salaries to be paid in US dollars, a union said, as pressure builds on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to contain a runaway currency crisis.

Cash shortages have plunged Zimbabwe's financial system into disarray, threatening social unrest and undermining Mnangagwa's efforts to win back foreign investors who were sidelined under his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

With not enough hard currency to back up funds showing in bank accounts, the value of electronic money has plummeted, prompting businesses and civil servants to demand payment in US dollars they can withdraw.

Just over four months into Mnangagwa's contested presidency, the Zimbabwe Teachers' Union (Zmta) said its members would strike as spiralling inflation has left them unable to buy basic goods and fuel that are in short supply.