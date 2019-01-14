Africa

WATCH | 'I don't know how I'm going to get home': Zimbabweans stranded as protests rock country

14 January 2019 - 17:57 By timeslive

Protests in Zimbabwe on Monday left scores of people stranded in the capital Harare, two days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a massive fuel price hike.

Zimbabweans protested across the country after fuel prices more than doubled overnight. The price hike was introduced to stem Zimbabwe's deepening economic crisis.

"I'm now confused about what's happening in this country. All of a sudden the price of fuel just shot up to $3 per litre," said taxi driver Gerald Khumalo.

Commuters were left stranded as public transport operators suspended their services.

"I'm stranded in town now and I have no idea how I'm going to go back home," said Harare resident Leeroy Kabanga.

In Bulawayo, police were overwhelmed by protesters despite firing teargas. 

