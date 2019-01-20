Emmerson Mnangagwa cancels Davos trip, heads back home to Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday evening announced that he would not attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Mnangagwa took to his official Twitter handle and said his finance minister would instead represent the Zimbabwe delegation at the WEF.

The three-day global showcase gets underway on Tuesday and ends on Friday.

“In light of the economic situation, I will be returning home after a highly productive week of bilateral trade and investment meetings. We will be ably represented in Davos by the minister of finance, Mthuli Ncube. The first priority is to get Zimbabwe calm, stable and working again,” he wrote.