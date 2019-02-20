New currency for Zimbabwe as foreign currency crisis deepens

Since November 2016, the rate between the US dollar and the bond note was 1:1, but that value was eroded on the black market by more than four times. Ahead of the monetary policy statement on Tuesday, the US dollar and bond note were trading at 1:4 on the black market.

Economists expected “short-term instability”, which they said was inevitable as a result of the market trying to find a rate.

Ashok Chakravati, an economist in Harare, said the monetary policy was a “courageous move” by the central bank. “It’s a request that has been in the works for many months by companies. It is a sign that this is a listening government and also a listening central bank,” he said.

Ahead of the monetary policy statement there was speculation that a new currency would be introduced.

Neville Mandimika from Rand Merchant Bank said the introduction of a local currency was not a bad thing and in fact was needed.

“The critical issue here is on how it's introduced. There are various steps that must be followed to ensure that the currency will be accepted as a store of value. Of these, the most important is ensuring that the economy has adequate forex reserves, which will act as a shock absorber. At this stage, the reserves simply aren’t there to justify its reintroduction,” said Mandimika in an e-mail.

Zimbabwe's major business associations have been pressing the government either for a local currency to be introduced or for the SA rand to be adopted as a unit of trade.

Some of the other highlights of the monetary policy statement include: