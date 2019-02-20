Zimbabwe's army to conduct door-to-door searches for camouflage clothing

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) are set to conduct door–to-door searches countrywide to look for army regalia allegedly used by "rogue elements" in society to commit crimes.

In a notice to the public, the army’s communications department said they would conduct “snap searches” that would include confiscating camouflage fashion apparel.

According to section 99 (2) (c) of the Defence Act, civilians are barred from wearing anything resembling military gear.

“Members of the public are urged to voluntarily surrender these clothing items to the search teams before the searches are conducted or surrender them to the nearest police station or camp. Please be warned and comply accordingly to avoid any inconveniences that might be caused by the exercise,” reads the notice.