Amajita being the first team to arrive in Niger‚ apart from the hosts‚ for the Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations was a major factor in their bronze medal at the tournament‚ coach Thabo Senong said on the team’s arrival back in South Africa.

The South African Under-20s arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday afternoon following their run to third place – earned with a penalties third/fourth- place playoff win against Nigeria on Saturday – at the U-20 Afcon in Niger.

In reaching the semifinals Senong steered Amajita to a second successive Fifa U-20 World Cup qualification under his stewardship.

Senong praised Safa for the support given to his team both in a pre-departure training camp‚ and also their early arrival in Niger on January 25‚ nine days ahead of their opener against the hosts‚ which SA drew 1-1.