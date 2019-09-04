WATCH | SA businesses targeted in Nigeria in protest against xenophobic violence

Nigerian protesters took to the streets of Lagos on Tuesday to vent their anger after the violence inflicted on foreigners in SA.

The protesters threw stones and destroyed property around the area, targeting SA businesses such as MTN, Shoprite and MultiChoice. They were unable to access the Shoprite building after the military was deployed.

Looting and violence continues to rage across various parts of SA, with many foreign nationals fearing for their lives.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that he was urgently sending a delegation to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure the safety of his citizens living in South Africa.