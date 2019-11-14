Africa

Bulawayo hopes 'big flush' will unblock sewers after water cuts

14 November 2019 - 06:00 By LENIN NDEBELE
Bulawayo's municipality will introduce a “big flush” to help unblock the city's ailing sewage system.
Bulawayo's municipality will introduce a “big flush” to help unblock the city's ailing sewage system.
Image: Thinkstock

Anyone visiting Bulawayo from next week will be surprised to hear a chorus of toilet flushes for 30 minutes every morning and night.

This is because the municipality of Zimbabwe’s second largest city will introduce a “big flush” - the simultaneous flushing of toilets - for 30-minute periods between 6am and 6.30am and between 8pm and 8.30pm.

It's all in a bid to avoid sewer bursts by unblocking the sewer ways after days of critical water rationing.

“Because of limited water availability, we don’t have sufficient sewage flows in the system to clean itself. The sewage system is designed in such a manner that because of the peak flows in the morning, when residents are flushing or bathing, it discharges and cleans itself,” engineer Simela Dube told the Bulawayo Chronicle.

Zimbabwe to transfer thousands of animals to save them from lethal drought

Zimbabwe’s wildlife agency said Monday it would move hundreds of elephants and other animals in a dramatic bid to save them from a lethal drought.
News
1 day ago

“But because of water-shedding, people are now using less and less water. Some are not even flushing when they are not doing what we call 'number two',” he added.

Bulawayo metropolitan province has just under a million citizens, who go for an average of three days a week without water.

So far, one of the city’s six water-supply dams has been decommissioned. The remaining five have an average water level of 37%.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni warned in a statement that if this season's rainfall was below average, another dam would be decommissioned in early 2020.

“As of November 2, dam levels stood at just below 37%, which may force us to decommission additional dams soon,” he said.

The “big flush” was introduced for the first time during the 2007 drought and reintroduced in 2012 during another drought.

READ MORE:

Zim soldiers close to starving

They get a third of their rations and are in ragged uniforms
News
4 days ago

‘It’s a desperate situation’ - People in Zimbabwe live on a knife-edge

As a little girl in a small village in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Amina Kazera loved studying. She dreamt of finishing school and ...
News
4 days ago

Zanu-PF promises millions for water in opposition run councils

Zanu-PF is targeting failing water and sewerage systems in MDC-run towns and cities in an attempt to regain the urban vote from the opposition.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa
  3. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  4. Outrage as Swazi king receives 120 BMWs, 19 Rolls-Royces for his family South Africa
  5. Dream ride continues for KFC lovebirds South Africa

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address
X