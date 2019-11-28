Africa

Nigerian criminal pulls off $1m in internet scams while in prison for fraud

28 November 2019 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE
Hope Olusegun Aroke was serving time for fraud and took the opportunity to further enrich himself.
Hope Olusegun Aroke was serving time for fraud and took the opportunity to further enrich himself.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Hope Olusegun Aroke pulled off internet scams amounting to more than $1m (around R14.78m) while serving time for fraud.

According to the BBC, while serving a 24-year jail sentence in a Nigerian prison, Aroke had access to a cellphone and the internet.

Aroke got admitted to a police hospital, moved to a hotel, received guests and attended parties.

He used a fictitious name to open two bank accounts, and bought a luxury car and homes during his prison term.

The head of the prison and a prison doctor have been arrested.

MORE

'Con-woman' in a pickle after telling friends she was dying of listeriosis

Colleen Lingwood lay in bed, speaking softly to the friends who had gathered at her living wake.
News
1 week ago

'Investment firm' directors arrested over alleged R17m fraud

Two directors of a Port Elizabeth 'investment firm' were arrested on Thursday with the Hawks saying the men had allegedly duped investors out of ...
News
6 days ago

'Die Son' staffer alone in the dock after being dropped by lawyer in drag queen fraud case

Fraud accused Die Son subeditor Janice Ohlson was left without legal representation after her lawyer Luzuko Guma withdrew from her case a day before ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Municipality investigating whether Jacob Zuma's R246m Nkandla homestead is ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | 'If she dies, she dies' - 'Drunk' cop ignored jailed mother's cries for ... South Africa
  3. Woman survives after truck lands on top of her car South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | ‘Unreasonably’ tough maths paper equals matric pain South Africa
  5. WATCH | Man nearly flies off back of truck on busy Durban freeway South Africa

Latest Videos

North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
'Armed' passengers rob e-hailing driver
X