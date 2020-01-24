Malawi's Rastas cheer ruling allowing dreadlocks in school

Malawi's Rastafarians are cheering a court ruling that will allow their children to go to school with dreadlocks.

Rastafarianism was upheld as a religion and banning dreadlocks - a Rasta religious symbol - is now unconstitutional.

The ruling was a vindication for Ali Mcroy Nansolo, who lives beneath a mountain peak called the "Emperor's View" in honour of a visit by former Ethiopian ruler Haile Selassie.

Like other Rastafarians, Nansolo believes Selassie was a prophet descended from the biblical King Solomon, sent by God to liberate black Africans from colonialism.

But until last week, Malawi's couple of thousand Rastas were still awaiting liberation from a peculiar legacy of it: a ban on dreadlocks in Malawi's British-modelled state school system.

That came when the High Court ruled on Jan. 14.

"Our constitution is clear, it gives everyone the right to education ... without discrimination," said Nansolo, sitting beneath a portrait of the emperor.

For more than a decade the 45-year-old father of five had campaigned, written letters to school teachers, lobbied the education minister and organised protests.