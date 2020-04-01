Africa

Zim opposition slams ruling declaring opposition leader Nelson Chamisa illegitimate

01 April 2020 - 17:47 By LENIN NDEBELE
Nelson Chamisa's leadership of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance has been declared illegitimate in a controversial high court ruling.
Nelson Chamisa's leadership of Zimbabwe's opposition MDC Alliance has been declared illegitimate in a controversial high court ruling.
Image: Zinyange AUNTONY / AFP

Zimbabwe's biggest opposition party, the MDC Alliance, said on Wednesday that the high court ruling declaring its leader Nelson Chamisa illegitimate was part of a grand plan by the state to infiltrate and dismantle it.

The party's treasurer-general David Coltart said in a statement that the judiciary had to “contort legal reasoning to arrive at its judgment”.

He also accused the judiciary of acting like a political actor when handing down the ruling at a time when the country was on a 21-day lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sadly the perception that this is a political judgment is further enhanced by events which surrounded the handing down of the judgment,” he said.

Coltart singled out senior MDC Alliance members Douglas Mwonzora and Morgan Komichi as notable party members who had been allegedly working with the ruling Zanu-PF to divide the party.

Zimbabweans enter coronavirus lockdown amid severe economic crisis

Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following SA in implementing some of the world’s toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to ...
News
2 days ago

“I have found their [Mwonzora and Komichi] duplicity breathtaking. History will judge them harshly. Moreover, we will be all the stronger without having such charlatans in our midst,” added Coltart.

Part of the judgment is that Thokozani Khupe, leader of “the other MDC”, should convene an extraordinary congress within three months to elect a new leadership.

However, the party's second vice-president Tendai Biti said: “We're the MDC Alliance. Our president is Nelson Chamisa. He was elected unopposed at the Gweru congress.”

The MDC Alliance Youth League added that its leadership had nothing to do with Thokozani Khupe’s MDC.

“We wish to reiterate that the captured judiciary cannot purport to give us a leadership. Our party’s leadership comes from the people and we held our congress in May 2019,” said Gift Siziba, the party’s youth league secretary-general.

Analysts say the MDC Alliance could lose its movable and immovable assets to Khupe and the state would try to starve the party of its share of political funding under the Political Parties (Finance) Act. Currently the party is owed ZW$7m (about R350,000).

READ MORE:

Cash payouts and 4,000 extra nurses as Zim begins 21-day lockdown

Zimbabwe's 21-day lockdown started on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Fake news hampers Zimbabwe Covid-19 battle

Fake news and false information is undermining the fight against Covid-19, say media experts
News
3 days ago

Nigerians brace for lockdown as Africa tries to halt coronavirus

More than 20-million Nigerians on Monday scrambled to prepare for lockdown in sub-Saharan Africa's biggest city Lagos and the capital Abuja, as the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Police rescue 14 workers who were locked in Durban factory and forced to make ... South Africa
  2. Western Cape's 310 Covid-19 cases broken down by area South Africa
  3. SA's second Covid-19 death confirmed as cases climb to 1,280 South Africa
  4. FNB's three-month payment holiday, R100m for Covid-19 pandemic relief Consumer Live
  5. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X