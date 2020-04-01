Zim opposition slams ruling declaring opposition leader Nelson Chamisa illegitimate

Zimbabwe's biggest opposition party, the MDC Alliance, said on Wednesday that the high court ruling declaring its leader Nelson Chamisa illegitimate was part of a grand plan by the state to infiltrate and dismantle it.

The party's treasurer-general David Coltart said in a statement that the judiciary had to “contort legal reasoning to arrive at its judgment”.

He also accused the judiciary of acting like a political actor when handing down the ruling at a time when the country was on a 21-day lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sadly the perception that this is a political judgment is further enhanced by events which surrounded the handing down of the judgment,” he said.

Coltart singled out senior MDC Alliance members Douglas Mwonzora and Morgan Komichi as notable party members who had been allegedly working with the ruling Zanu-PF to divide the party.