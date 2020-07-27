Africa

West Congo ebola cases up to 60, funerals a risk, says WHO

27 July 2020 - 12:33 By Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields
WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said another three cases were detected at the weekend.
Image: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/File Photo

Ebola cases in western Democratic Republic of Congo have risen to 60, with funerals a particular concern for disease spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said another three cases were detected at the weekend, making a total of 56 confirmed and four probable infections in an outbreak announced last month in Congo's Equateur province.

"The disease is active, not controlled," Ryan told a virtual briefing from the U.N. agency's headquarters in Geneva, noting burial practices as a worry. 

Reuters

