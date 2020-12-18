Africa

Concerns about safety the major reason for resistance

Facing vax: 80% of Africans say they'd take Covid vaccine

More than 116,000 new cases and 2,387 deaths were reported on the continent in the past week, Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong said on Thursday

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
18 December 2020 - 06:00

Nearly 80% of adults surveyed in 15 African countries said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine if it were safe and effective, scientists reported on Thursday as new infections and deaths rose steeply across the continent.

More than 116,000 new cases of coronavirus and 2,387 deaths — a 17% increase in cases and 8.7% increase in deaths — were reported over the past week on the continent, Africa CDC (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) director Dr John Nkengasong said on Thursday at the organisation's weekly Covid-19 briefing...

