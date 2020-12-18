COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Babies born to Covid-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

December 18 2020 - 06:20

Facing vax: 80% of Africans say they'd take Covid vaccine

Nearly 80% of adults surveyed in 15 African countries said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine if it were safe and effective, scientists reported on Thursday as new infections and deaths rose steeply across the continent.

More than 116,000 new cases of coronavirus and 2,387 deaths — a 17% increase in cases and 8.7% increase in deaths — were reported over the past week on the continent, Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong said on Thursday at the organisation's weekly Covid-19 briefing.

Prof Heidi Larson, study co-lead and director of The Vaccine Confidence Project at London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, joined him to share the results of the Covid-19 vaccine survey.