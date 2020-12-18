COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Babies born to Covid-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

South Africa

Clay "caganers" figures wearing masks, which symbolise defecation and fertilisation of the earth, and are believed to bring prosperity and luck for the coming year, are displayed at the Santa Llucia Christmas market in central Barcelona, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain, on December 17 2020.
Facing vax: 80% of Africans say they'd take Covid vaccine

Nearly 80% of adults surveyed in 15 African countries said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine if it were safe and effective, scientists reported on Thursday as new infections and deaths rose steeply across the continent.

More than 116,000 new cases of coronavirus and 2,387 deaths — a 17% increase in cases and 8.7% increase in deaths — were reported over the past week on the continent, Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong said on Thursday at the organisation's weekly Covid-19 briefing.

Prof Heidi Larson, study co-lead and director of The Vaccine Confidence Project at London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, joined him to share the results of the Covid-19 vaccine survey.

December 18 2020 - 05:40

Babies born to Covid-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

 All five babies born to women with Covid-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer.

The findings from a study of 16 women released on Friday also found that most were mildy infected, while more severe reactions occurred in older women with a high body mass index - a trend that is mirrored in the general population.

Of the five who had delivered their babies by the time the study was published, all had antibodies, according to the Singapore Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research Network.

Reuters

