Army general who announced Robert Mugabe's downfall dies, aged 61

Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister and retired military Maj-Gen Sibusiso “SB” Moyo, 61, succumbed to Covid-19 early on Wednesday.

Information, publicity and broadcasting services acting minister Jenfan Muswere said: “I can confirm that minister SB Moyo has died.”

The government is expected to issue a full statement later.

Moyo is the third government minister to succumb to Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country in March.

He had a known kidney problem that kept him out of work for long periods as he sought regular dialysis.

Moyo, a career soldier, was married to Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo.

He was also a key player in Zimbabwe’s political power matrix and sat on boards of companies in which the military has interests in mining, telecommunications and media.