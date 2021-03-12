Central African Republic braces for tense elections amid conflict

The country's army, backed by Russian and Rwandan forces, and aided by UN peacekeepers, have steadily retaken a number of rebel strongholds since their initial offensive.

“We have a much stronger defence and security forces presence on the ground to help secure the elections,” said Abdoul-Aziz Fall, spokesperson for the country's UN peacekeeping mission, know as MINUSCA.

Government officials are optimistic that the vote will be peaceful, pointing to military victories and the unblocking of a 580-km (360-mile) corridor that brings much needed supplies from Cameroon to Bangui.

The situation is far from stable in the gold- and diamond-rich nation of 4.7 million people that has seen repeated bouts of violence since Bozizé's ouster in 2013.

The UN has reported a steep increase in human rights violations by armed groups and security forces since December.

It has accused rebels of abducting civilians, shooting into crowds and burning down polling stations. It says state agents have tortured and killed civilians.

“Impunity can fuel further violations and embolden the perpetrators,” said Ravinda Shamdasani, the UN's human rights representative. “It is very important that the government sends a clear message that such violations will not be tolerated.”

Meanwhile, Aboubakar Ali Siddick, a spokesperson for a coalition of rebel groups known as the Coalition of Patriots for Change denied that the army has made significant headway and dismissed Sunday's vote as “a masquerade”.