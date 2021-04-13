CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SADC is fiddling while Moz burns. It’s a disgrace

The people of the Cabo Delgado region in Mozambique need security, food and medicine, not more meetings

Alex Crawford, the British-born broadcast journalist, is my favourite war correspondent. Who can forget her brave reporting as she tagged along with the rebels seeking to overthrow Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 during the infamous Battle for Tripoli? Her live coverage of the rebels storming Gaddafi’s Bab-al-Azizia compound as it fell remains some of the most powerful television journalism I’ve ever witnessed. I recall being glued to Sky News as Crawford, in a helmet and a bulletproof vest, beamed live images of herself surrounded by scores of jubilant rebels armed with Kalashnikovs and rocket-propelled grenades, shooting celebratory gunfire towards the sky as the deposed dictator’s once highly secure compound was being looted.



You can imagine my excitement when I saw Crawford inside a Mozambican military helicopter headed towards Palma as the first international journalist to be allowed into the far northern town that was the site of a bloody insurgency attack that claimed scores of lives, including South Africans working in the area. She captured images of dismembered bodies still strewn on the streets of Palma, yet to be collected. Locals displaced by the bone-chilling attack, who hid from the murderous insurgents in the forests, were slowly streaming back into the town. Accompanied by the governor of the Cabo Delgado province, Crawford was mobbed by a crowd desperate for food. It was heartbreaking stuff...