Tanzania, once sceptical of Covid-19, announces measures to curb new variants

Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting new President Samia Suluhu Hassan's more active efforts to contain the pandemic.

Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative Covid-19 tests at border points.

Her approach to tackling Covid-19 contrasts sharply with her late predecessor John Magufuli who dismissed fears of the infection and promoted remedies such as steam inhalation and herbal concoctions as a cure.

"Based on the global epidemiological situation and emergence of new variants of viruses that cause Covid-19, there's an increased risk of their importation into our country," a ministry of health statement said.