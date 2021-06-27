Zimbabwe approves use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19

Zimbabwe is officially allowing the use of ivermectin to treat Covid-19, as the third wave of infections sets in.

Preliminary research findings in the UK from a small pilot study on the drug, used to treat parasite infections, show that giving it early to Covid-19 patients could reduce viral load levels.

Through a government notice, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) said: “The secretary for health and child care has authorised the MCAZ to authorise the importation and use of ivermectin for Covid-19. MCAZ will issue bulk section 75 approval for importation of human formulations of ivermectin manufactured by compliant facilities.”

As of Friday, the country recorded 801 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths. At least 747,000 Zimbabweans have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

The third wave has forced the country to put in place localised lockdowns in small cities where there is a surge in cases.

There was a brief hiccup in Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout a fortnight ago when many people were turned away from vaccination centres because of unavailability. However, the government blamed the brief shortage on logistical challenges of moving vaccines from areas of low interest to where there was a demand for them.

Last week the cabinet announced that Zimbabwe will receive 2.5m doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China by month-end. The first batch, half a million vaccines, arrived on Saturday.