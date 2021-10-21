POLL | Should SA do more to help quell the unrest in Eswatini?

TimesLIVE reported the ongoing pro-democracy protests resulted in school closures as angry citizens took to the streets, demanding change.

King Mswati, 53, who has ruled for more than 35 years, dismissed accusations of abuses, including killings and beatings by his security forces.

Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini said in a statement: “Despite the violent crackdown that we saw in June and July, the young people of Eswatini have come back and are persistent in their demands.”

In June and July, the country was thrust into the spotlight as young people protested for the right to elect political leaders and called for reforms to the country’s system of absolute monarchy.

Service delivery, poverty and unemployment are among the concerns cited by an activist who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity.