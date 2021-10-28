Africa

Climate change to displace tens of millions of East Africans by 2050 -World Bank

28 October 2021 - 12:49 By Duncan Miriri
FILE PHOTO: Apart from a worsening drought in a region heavily reliant on agriculture, there was extensive flooding in 2020, while a locust infestation of historic proportions that began in 2019 continues to wreak havoc.
FILE PHOTO: Apart from a worsening drought in a region heavily reliant on agriculture, there was extensive flooding in 2020, while a locust infestation of historic proportions that began in 2019 continues to wreak havoc.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Climate change will force tens of millions of East Africans to abandon their homes within the next three decades, even if schemes to reduce its impact on the region are rolled out, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

People affected will include drought-stricken farmers seeking new arable land or different work in urban areas, and others driven out by the need to find clean water, the Bank said in a report issued four days before the UN COP26 climate summit begins in Glasgow.

East Africa's five nations - Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi - have increasingly experienced extreme weather events in recent years.

Apart from a worsening drought in a region heavily reliant on agriculture, there was extensive flooding in 2020, while a locust infestation of historic proportions that began in 2019 continues to wreak havoc.

"Without broad, urgent action... as many as 38.5-million people could be internally displaced as a consequence of climate change by 2050," said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank vice president for the region.

Concrete steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fund climate change and adaptation schemes could cut the projected number of displacements, but only by 30%, the bank's report said.

The bank has committed to ensuring 35% of its financing over the next five years will go to projects that will help address the threat of climate change, Ghanem said.

Kenya has demonstrated leadership in the region in establishing a policy framework to manage climate risk, "though climate action is still under-funded," said Keith Hansen, World Bank's country director for Kenya.

Rich nations promised in 2009 to deliver $100 billion a year for five years from 2020 to poorer countries to help them tackle the impact of global warming. But that funding programme is set to be delayed by three years, COP26 president Alok Sharma admitted on Monday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Each day without climate action is 'a day wasted,' says David Attenborough

British naturalist David Attenborough warned world leaders on Tuesday it would be too late to tackle climate change if a UN climate summit in ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Kilimanjaro among Africa's glaciers set to melt — millions of poor face drought, floods, UN says

Africa's fabled eastern glaciers will vanish in two decades, 118-million poor people face imminent drought, floods or extreme heat, and climate ...
News
1 week ago

Kenyan villagers tap traditional wisdom to save native trees and water

When the stream in his village in Kenya's western Kericho County dried up 15 years ago, Wilson Towett had to ferry water each day from another river ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Thembisa 10’ babies saga to play out in public on Wednesday South Africa
  2. Eskom ramps up load-shedding to stage 4 South Africa
  3. ‘It’s a movie!’ — Mzansi shocked by ‘John Wick’ murders in Mamelodi South Africa
  4. Opportunity knocks in SA trucking industry? See salary range for drivers South Africa
  5. 'Please Call Me' inventor wins new round in Vodacom case South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed